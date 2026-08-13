Police Defend High-Stakes Operation to Capture Notorious Underworld Figure Kanjipani Imran

The Director of the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohan Olugala, has come forward to justify and explain the circumstances surrounding the recent operation carried out to apprehend notorious underworld figure Kanjipani Imran.

ASP Olugala addressed mounting public and media scrutiny over how the operation was conducted, shedding light on the significant difficulties law enforcement faced in their bid to bring the high-profile criminal to justice.

A Complex and Challenging Operation

According to the senior police official, the mission to capture Kanjipani Imran was far from straightforward. Officers involved in the operation encountered a range of operational and logistical challenges that complicated efforts to safely and successfully apprehend the suspect.

ASP Olugala emphasized that the nature of such operations targeting entrenched underworld figures inherently carries considerable risk, both for law enforcement personnel and the broader public, and that officers on the ground were required to make critical decisions under pressure.

Public Accountability and Transparency

The police directorate's decision to publicly address the operation reflects a broader effort to maintain transparency with the Sri Lankan public regarding the conduct of high-profile criminal investigations and enforcement actions.

Kanjipani Imran has long been regarded as a significant figure within Sri Lanka's criminal underworld, and his apprehension has been a priority for law enforcement authorities for a considerable period of time.

Further details regarding the outcomes of the operation and any subsequent legal proceedings are expected to be made available as the investigation progresses.

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