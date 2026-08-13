Sri Lanka Welcomes Transparent, Long-Term Investment, Says Prime Minister

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister has reaffirmed the country's commitment to attracting transparent and sustainable foreign investment, signalling that the government stands firmly behind businesses that uphold human rights and environmental standards.

A Clear Message to Investors

In a statement reflecting the administration's broader economic vision, the Prime Minister made clear that Sri Lanka is open for business — but on terms that prioritise integrity and long-term value over short-term gains. The government indicated it would actively support enterprises that demonstrate responsible and ethical conduct in their operations.

Human Rights and Environmental Responsibility

The emphasis on human rights and environmental protection as conditions for government support signals a shift toward a more principled investment framework. Officials appear keen to position Sri Lanka as a destination that does not simply court any capital, but rather seeks partnerships built on shared values and mutual accountability.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

As the island nation continues its economic recovery following one of the most severe financial crises in its modern history, attracting quality investment has become a central pillar of the government's strategy. Policymakers are increasingly aware that sustainable growth requires building credibility with both local and international stakeholders.

Transparent investment frameworks are seen as key to restoring investor confidence.

Long-term partnerships are prioritised over speculative, short-term capital inflows.

Businesses operating in Sri Lanka will be expected to meet human rights and environmental benchmarks.

The government's position underscores a growing recognition that economic revival must go hand in hand with responsible governance and ethical business practices.

Sri Lanka's openness to investment, paired with these clearly stated expectations, is likely to resonate with international development partners and socially conscious investors who have been watching the country's reform progress closely. The coming months will be telling in terms of how this policy stance translates into concrete agreements and economic outcomes.

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