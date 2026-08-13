Sri Lanka Still Exposed to Energy Price Shocks But Stronger Than Before, Warns Moody's

Sri Lanka remains among the most vulnerable economies in Asia to surging oil prices driven by the ongoing Middle East conflict, global credit ratings agency Moody's Ratings has warned. However, the island nation has made meaningful progress in strengthening its capacity to withstand such external shocks compared to its position during the height of its economic crisis.

Regional Vulnerability Highlighted

In its latest analytical assessment, Moody's Ratings identified Sri Lanka, alongside Bangladesh and Pakistan, as being particularly exposed to the risks posed by elevated global oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. Sri Lanka and Pakistan both carry a Caa1 stable credit rating, while Bangladesh holds a B2 negative rating — all three reflecting the fragile economic conditions that make energy price volatility especially damaging for these nations.

Improved Resilience Since the Crisis

Despite the continued vulnerability, Moody's acknowledged that Sri Lanka has taken steps to build greater resilience since its unprecedented economic collapse in 2022. The country has worked to improve its capacity to absorb external price pressures, a development that signals cautious but tangible progress in its ongoing recovery and reform efforts.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For a country that is heavily dependent on fuel imports, any significant spike in global oil prices poses serious risks, including:

Increased pressure on foreign exchange reserves

Widening of the trade deficit

Rising costs for electricity generation and transportation

Potential inflationary impact on essential goods and services

Sri Lanka spent much of 2022 gripped by severe fuel shortages, lengthy power cuts, and runaway inflation as its foreign reserves collapsed — a crisis that ultimately led to a sovereign debt default and an International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

A Cautious Outlook

Moody's assessment serves as a reminder that while Sri Lanka's economic stabilisation has progressed, the country's recovery remains sensitive to global commodity markets and geopolitical developments beyond its control.

Policymakers and economic analysts in Colombo will be closely watching developments in the Middle East, as any escalation that drives oil prices sharply higher could test the durability of the gains Sri Lanka has made under its IMF-supported recovery programme. Maintaining fiscal discipline and continuing to rebuild foreign reserves will be critical in cushioning the economy against any renewed energy price storm.