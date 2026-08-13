SJB MP Reveals Alleged Letter From Buddhist Chief Prelates Opposing 22nd Amendment

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Colombo District Parliamentarian Sujeewa Senasinghe on Wednesday publicly disclosed what he identified as a letter addressed to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake by the Mahanayake Theros of Sri Lanka's three principal Buddhist Nikayas, calling on the government to reconsider its proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

Letter Attributed to Highest Buddhist Authority

The Mahanayakes of the Asgiriya, Malwathu, and Amarapura Nikayas are regarded as the most senior and spiritually influential figures within Sri Lanka's Theravada Buddhist establishment. Any formal correspondence from these chief prelates to the country's head of state would carry considerable moral and political weight, given the deep-rooted role of Buddhism in Sri Lankan public life.

Senasinghe, speaking in his capacity as an opposition legislator, presented the letter as evidence that religious leaders at the highest level share the concerns raised by critics of the proposed constitutional change.

Opposition Pressure Mounts Over Constitutional Reform

The 22nd Amendment, put forward by President Dissanayake's administration, has attracted growing scrutiny from opposition parties and civil society groups. By bringing the alleged Mahanayake letter into the public domain, Senasinghe appeared to be broadening the base of opposition to the amendment beyond parliamentary circles.

The move is widely seen as a strategic effort by the SJB to signal that resistance to the proposed amendment extends to institutions commanding deep reverence among the Sri Lankan public.

Government Yet to Formally Respond

As of the time of reporting, the President's office had not issued an official response regarding the authenticity of the letter or its contents. It also remained unclear whether the government intended to engage directly with the chief prelates on the matter or proceed with the constitutional reform process as planned.

The disclosure is expected to intensify debate around the 22nd Amendment in the days ahead, with opposition members likely to use the letter as a focal point in their campaign against the proposed changes.