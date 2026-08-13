Dickwella Called Up as Mendis Injury Forces Sri Lanka Reshuffle Ahead of India Test Series

Wicketkeeper Steps In as Injury Disrupts Sri Lanka's Test Squad

Sri Lanka have been forced into a squad reshuffle ahead of their upcoming home Test series against India, with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella drafted in as a replacement for the injured Kusal Mendis.

Mendis, who has been a key figure in Sri Lanka's batting lineup, sustained an injury that ruled him out of the series, prompting selectors to turn to the seasoned Dickwella to fill the void in the squad.

Dickwella Returns to the Fold

Dickwella's recall is a significant development for Sri Lanka as they prepare to face a formidable Indian side in the home Test series. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman brings considerable experience at the international level and is no stranger to high-pressure encounters.

His inclusion provides the team management with a reliable option behind the stumps and a capable lower-order batting presence, qualities that will be crucial in what promises to be a highly competitive series on home soil.

A Tough Test Awaits the Hosts

Sri Lanka will be looking to put on a strong performance in front of their home crowd, with the series representing a significant challenge against one of the world's top-ranked Test nations. The injury to Mendis is undoubtedly a blow, but Dickwella's experience and familiarity with local conditions could prove valuable assets for the hosts.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely as the squad adapts to the late change and finalises preparations for what is set to be a marquee Test series in Sri Lanka.

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