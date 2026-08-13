Sri Lanka Navy Apprehends Indian Fishing Vessel and Nine Crew Members in Lankan Waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized an Indian fishing trawler along with nine fishermen on board, in the latest incident involving foreign vessels operating in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

Vessel Detained by Naval Patrol

Naval personnel intercepted and apprehended the Indian trawler during a routine maritime patrol operation. The nine fishermen aboard the vessel were taken into custody following the seizure, which forms part of the Navy's ongoing efforts to safeguard Sri Lanka's maritime boundaries.

Recurring Issue in Sri Lankan Waters

The detention of Indian fishing boats by the Sri Lanka Navy has been a long-standing and sensitive issue between the two neighbouring nations. Indian trawlers, particularly from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, have frequently been caught operating within Sri Lankan territorial waters, often accused of illegal fishing and the use of bottom trawling methods that are harmful to marine ecosystems.

Nine Indian fishermen were taken into custody along with their vessel

The seizure was carried out by Sri Lanka Navy patrol units

The incident adds to a series of similar detentions in recent times

Diplomatic Sensitivities

Such incidents have periodically strained diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and India, with Tamil Nadu fishermen's associations frequently calling on the Indian government to intervene and secure the release of detained crew members. Sri Lankan authorities, however, maintain that enforcing maritime boundaries is essential to protecting the country's fishing communities and natural marine resources.

The detained fishermen and the seized trawler are expected to be handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

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