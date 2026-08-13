Fact Check: What Really Lies Behind the Rs. 50 Million Allegation Linking Kanjipani Imran to the NPP?

A claim circulating widely across Sri Lankan social media platforms alleges that a financial transaction of Rs. 50 million connects underworld figure Kanjipani Imran to the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government. The allegation has sparked significant public debate, prompting fact-checkers to examine whether the claim holds up to scrutiny.

What Is Being Claimed?

The allegation, which has gained considerable traction online, suggests that Kanjipani Imran — a notorious criminal figure — transferred Rs. 50 million to parties associated with the NPP. The claim has been shared across multiple platforms and picked up by various social media users seeking to cast doubt on the integrity of the current administration.

Who Is Kanjipani Imran?

Kanjipani Imran is a well-known underworld figure in Sri Lanka with a long criminal history. His name has frequently surfaced in discussions around organised crime, and his alleged connections to political figures have been a point of controversy across multiple government administrations over the years.

Examining the Evidence

Fact-checkers who investigated the claim found no verified documentary evidence establishing a confirmed financial link of Rs. 50 million between Kanjipani Imran and the NPP. The allegation, as it circulates online, lacks credible sourcing and verifiable proof to substantiate the specific figure or the nature of the alleged transaction.

No official investigation has been cited to confirm the transaction.

The claim appears to have originated from unverified social media posts rather than credible journalistic or legal sources.

No formal charges or legal proceedings linked directly to this specific allegation have been reported.

The Broader Context

Allegations linking political parties to criminal figures are not new to Sri Lankan politics. Such claims frequently emerge during and after election cycles, often as tools of political competition. The NPP, which came to power on a strong anti-corruption platform, has been a particular target of opposition-driven narratives since assuming office.

Unverified financial allegations involving criminal figures and political parties can cause serious reputational harm and must be assessed carefully against available evidence before being accepted as fact.

Conclusion

Based on the available information, the claim alleging a Rs. 50 million financial connection between Kanjipani Imran and the NPP remains unsubstantiated. Sri Lankan readers are urged to exercise caution when encountering such allegations on social media and to seek out verified reporting before drawing conclusions. As with all claims of this nature, should credible evidence emerge through official or legal channels, the matter would warrant serious and thorough investigation.