Toronto-Bound Flight Cancelled After Child's Refusal to Wear Seatbelt Grounds Entire Aircraft

A Porter Airlines flight destined for Toronto, Canada, was cancelled on Thursday evening after a young child on board refused to comply with the mandatory seatbelt requirement, forcing airline staff to take drastic action that left all passengers stranded.

What Happened?

The incident, which unfolded before the aircraft could depart, centred on a young child who persistently refused to fasten their seatbelt — a basic aviation safety requirement that applies to all passengers regardless of age. Despite efforts by cabin crew to resolve the situation, the child's non-compliance ultimately led airline officials to make the decision to cancel the flight entirely.

The cancellation affected all passengers aboard the aircraft, who were left to make alternative travel arrangements following the disruption.

Aviation Safety Rules Are Non-Negotiable

Under international aviation safety regulations, all passengers must have their seatbelts fastened during takeoff and landing, as well as whenever the seatbelt sign is illuminated during a flight. Airlines are legally obligated to ensure compliance before an aircraft is cleared for departure.

When a passenger — including a minor — refuses to adhere to these rules, crew members are left with limited options, and in extreme cases, cancellation or removal of the non-compliant passenger becomes necessary.

Widespread Disruption for Fellow Travellers

The incident sparked frustration among other passengers, many of whom had travel plans, connecting flights, and accommodation arrangements tied to their scheduled arrival in Toronto. A single passenger's refusal to follow safety protocols resulted in inconvenience for an entire planeload of travellers.

The flight was operated by Porter Airlines, a Canadian regional carrier

The cancellation occurred on a Thursday evening

The aircraft was bound for Toronto, Canada

The trigger was a child's refusal to wear a seatbelt

The episode serves as a stark reminder of how seriously airlines treat on-board safety compliance, and the significant consequences that non-compliance — even from the youngest of passengers — can have on an entire flight operation.

Related Video