Indian Tourists Can Now Pay for Sri Lanka Ride-Hailing Services Using UPI

Indian travellers visiting Sri Lanka can now use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to pay for ride-hailing services on the island, marking a significant step forward in cross-border digital payment integration between the two neighbouring nations.

A Boost for Indian Tourists

The development removes a longstanding inconvenience for Indian visitors, who previously had to rely on cash or international credit cards to settle transportation costs while in Sri Lanka. With UPI now accepted on ride-hailing platforms operating in the country, Indian tourists can seamlessly complete payments using familiar apps on their smartphones, just as they would back home.

UPI, India's widely adopted real-time digital payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has been rapidly expanding its international footprint across Asia and beyond. Sri Lanka's inclusion in this network for ride-hailing services is seen as a natural progression of the growing financial ties between the two countries.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Tourism Sector

India remains one of Sri Lanka's largest sources of tourist arrivals, making this integration particularly relevant for the island's recovering tourism industry. Enabling frictionless digital transactions is expected to enhance the overall visitor experience and encourage greater spending by Indian tourists during their stay.

Indian visitors no longer need to carry large amounts of local currency for everyday transportation

Payments can be completed instantly through UPI-enabled apps on mobile devices

The move aligns with Sri Lanka's broader push to modernise its digital payments ecosystem

Growing Digital Payment Ties

Sri Lanka has been actively working to integrate with international digital payment networks as part of efforts to attract foreign investment and tourism. The acceptance of UPI for ride-hailing services builds on previous bilateral agreements between India and Sri Lanka aimed at strengthening economic and financial cooperation.

The expansion of UPI beyond India's borders reflects a growing global confidence in the platform's reliability, security, and ease of use for everyday transactions.

For Sri Lankan ride-hailing operators, the ability to accept UPI payments opens up a larger and more digitally active customer base, potentially driving increased usage among the substantial number of Indian tourists who arrive in the country each year.

As digital payment ecosystems continue to evolve across South Asia, moves such as this are likely to pave the way for even broader financial connectivity between Sri Lanka and its regional neighbours in the months ahead.

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