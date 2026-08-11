Sri Lanka Opens Plantation Land Leases to Returning Migrant Workers

Sri Lanka has announced plans to lease land belonging to state-owned plantation companies to citizens who have returned from working abroad, offering a new livelihood opportunity for the country's returnee migrant workforce.

State Plantation Land at the Centre of Initiative

The land earmarked for the scheme falls under three government-owned plantation entities, signalling a significant policy shift aimed at putting underutilised agricultural land to productive use while simultaneously supporting a vulnerable segment of the population.

A Lifeline for Returning Migrants

Thousands of Sri Lankans who sought employment overseas have returned home in recent years, many facing uncertain economic prospects upon arrival. The leasing programme is designed to provide these individuals with a tangible opportunity to rebuild their livelihoods through agriculture and related plantation activities.

By granting access to state-owned plantation land, the government hopes to channel the skills, savings, and enterprise of returnee migrant workers into the domestic economy, reducing dependence on foreign remittances and creating more sustainable income streams within Sri Lanka itself.

Broader Economic Implications

The initiative comes at a time when Sri Lanka continues its recovery from a severe economic crisis, and policymakers are actively seeking ways to boost agricultural productivity and rural employment. Leasing plantation land to motivated returnees could breathe new life into estates that may otherwise remain idle or underperforming.

Observers have noted that the success of the programme will depend heavily on the terms of the leases offered, the level of government support provided to participants, and the infrastructure available on the land plots in question.

Further details regarding the application process, lease duration, and the specific plantation entities involved are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.

Related Video