Sri Lanka Secures US$100 Million World Bank Loan to Boost Development in North and East

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has given the green light to a significant financial arrangement with the World Bank, approving a US$100 million loan facility aimed at accelerating development in the country's Northern and Eastern provinces.

The proposal was tabled by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and received Cabinet approval to formalise financial agreements with the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA).

A Boost for Long-Underserved Regions

The Northern and Eastern provinces, which bore the heaviest burden of Sri Lanka's decades-long civil conflict, have long been identified as regions requiring targeted investment and infrastructure development. This World Bank facility is expected to play a meaningful role in bridging the development gap between these provinces and the rest of the country.

The International Development Association, the arm of the World Bank Group that provides concessional financing to lower-income nations, will be the counterpart in this financial arrangement, signalling continued multilateral confidence in Sri Lanka's reform trajectory.

Broader Economic Recovery Efforts

The approval comes as Sri Lanka continues its gradual recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the island nation in 2022. The government has been actively pursuing multilateral and bilateral funding arrangements to support reconstruction, infrastructure upgrades, and livelihood improvements across the country.

Securing concessional funding from institutions such as the World Bank is widely seen as a positive indicator of Sri Lanka's improving fiscal credibility on the international stage.

Further details regarding the specific programmes and projects to be funded under this facility are expected to be announced following the conclusion of formal agreement signings between the Sri Lankan government and the World Bank Group.