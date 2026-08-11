Government Acknowledges Receipt of Chief Prelates' Letter on Judicial Retirement Age

The government has confirmed that it received a letter from the Mahanayake Theros regarding the proposed changes to the retirement age of judges, Cabinet Spokesman Nalinda Jayatissa disclosed on Wednesday.

Government's Position on Judicial Reform

Dr. Jayatissa clarified that the administration had already taken steps to explain its judicial reform programme to the Chief Prelates of the country's key Buddhist orders, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining open dialogue with religious leaders on matters of national significance.

The correspondence from the Mahanayake Theros reflects growing interest from senior Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka over proposed legislative changes that could affect the country's judiciary, particularly concerning the mandatory retirement age applicable to sitting judges.

Significance of the Clergy's Involvement

The Mahanayake Theros hold considerable moral and social authority in Sri Lanka, and their engagement on constitutional and legal matters has historically carried significant weight with both the government and the wider public. Their decision to formally write to the government signals a level of concern within religious circles about the direction of the proposed judicial reforms.

Cabinet Spokesman Jayatissa indicated that the government remains open to continued engagement with the Chief Prelates, reinforcing that the administration views their counsel as an important part of the broader national conversation surrounding judicial independence and reform.

Broader Context

The question of judges' retirement age has been a subject of ongoing debate in Sri Lanka, with supporters of reform arguing that modernising the judiciary requires revisiting existing age thresholds, while critics have raised concerns about the potential impact on judicial continuity and independence.

Further details regarding the specific contents of the Mahanayake Theros' letter and the government's formal response are expected to emerge in the coming days as discussions between religious leaders and the administration continue.