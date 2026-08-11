Sri Lanka Awards Major Fuel and Crude Oil Supply Contracts to Vitol Asia and Aditya Birla

Sri Lanka has awarded significant petroleum supply contracts to two major international trading firms, marking a notable development in the island nation's efforts to secure stable energy supplies through established global partners.

Contracts Awarded to Two Major Trading Houses

Singapore-based Vitol Asia and Aditya Birla Global Trading have been selected to supply petrol, diesel, and Murban crude oil to Sri Lanka under the newly awarded contracts. The agreements reflect the government's continued push to engage reputable international suppliers in meeting the country's fuel requirements.

Vitol Asia, the Asian arm of one of the world's largest independent energy trading companies, brings considerable expertise and global reach to the arrangement. Aditya Birla Global Trading, part of the diversified Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group, is equally well-positioned in commodity trading across the region.

Murban Crude Among the Key Commodities

Among the commodities covered under the contracts is Murban crude oil, a high-quality grade produced in Abu Dhabi and widely traded across Asian markets. Its inclusion signals Sri Lanka's intent to diversify its crude sourcing while maintaining quality standards for downstream refining and fuel production.

Petrol and diesel, which remain the most critical transport fuels for Sri Lanka's economy, are also covered under the supply arrangements, helping to ensure continuity of supply at the retail and industrial levels.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka's Energy Security

The awarding of these contracts comes as Sri Lanka continues to rebuild its energy procurement framework following the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022, during which acute fuel shortages caused widespread disruption to daily life and economic activity.

By partnering with well-capitalised and internationally recognised trading firms, authorities aim to reduce the risk of supply disruptions and bring greater predictability to the country's fuel import pipeline.

Petrol supply contract awarded as part of the arrangement

Diesel to be supplied under a separate but related contract

Murban crude oil included as a key feedstock commodity

Both firms are Singapore-based for the purposes of these contracts

The move is expected to be welcomed by industry stakeholders and consumers alike, as consistent fuel availability remains central to economic recovery and everyday functioning across the country.