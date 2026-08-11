Sri Lanka Hits USD 10 Billion Export Landmark, NCE Hails Historic Achievement

Sri Lanka has reached a significant economic milestone, crossing the USD 10 billion mark in export earnings — a achievement that the National Chamber of Exporters (NCE) has warmly welcomed as a testament to the resilience and growing strength of the island nation's trade sector.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Trade

The USD 10 billion export milestone represents a major turning point for Sri Lanka's economy, which has been navigating a challenging period of recovery following the country's unprecedented financial crisis in recent years. Industry leaders and policymakers alike have pointed to the figure as a clear signal that the nation's export engine is firing on all cylinders.

The National Chamber of Exporters praised the achievement, describing it as a defining moment for Sri Lanka's place in the global marketplace. The chamber credited the sustained efforts of exporters across multiple sectors, as well as supportive government policies, for driving the country toward this historic target.

Sectors Driving Growth

Sri Lanka's export portfolio spans a diverse range of industries, with key contributions coming from:

Apparel and textiles

Tea and agricultural produce

Rubber and rubber-based products

Spices and processed foods

IT and business process outsourcing services

This diversity has been widely credited with providing stability and momentum to the overall export performance, reducing the country's dependence on any single commodity or trading partner.

A Call for Continued Momentum

The NCE has urged all stakeholders — from individual exporters to government institutions — to build on this success and work collectively toward even more ambitious targets in the years ahead.

Industry observers note that sustaining and surpassing this milestone will require continued investment in product quality, market diversification, and trade facilitation infrastructure. There is also growing emphasis on expanding Sri Lanka's footprint in non-traditional export markets across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

For a country that has faced considerable economic headwinds, the USD 10 billion export milestone offers a much-needed boost in confidence — both domestically and among international trade partners — reinforcing the belief that Sri Lanka's economic recovery is well and truly underway.

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