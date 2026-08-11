Close Relative of Kanjipani Imran Gunned Down in Kotahena

A close relative of notorious underworld figure Kanjipani Imran was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman on Wednesday in the Kotahena police area, authorities have confirmed.

The fatal shooting took place near a bridge in the Maligawatta area, sending shockwaves through the locality. The victim, whose identity has not yet been officially released by police, was known to be the owner of a hardware store in the area.

Attack Carried Out in Broad Daylight

According to police, the gunman opened fire on the victim before fleeing the scene. Eyewitnesses at the location were questioned by investigators as part of the ongoing inquiry into the killing.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrator, who remains unidentified at this stage. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

Links to Underworld Figure Raise Concerns

The victim's connection to Kanjipani Imran, a prominent figure in Sri Lanka's criminal underworld, has drawn significant attention to the case. Investigators are working to establish whether the killing was linked to the victim's family ties or arose from an unrelated dispute.

The Kotahena Police are leading the investigation, and further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

Related Video