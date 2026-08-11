Cardinal Ranjith Rejects Death Penalty But Demands Justice for Easter Sunday Attack Victims

Archbishop takes firm stance on capital punishment amid ongoing calls for accountability

Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has reiterated the Catholic Church's longstanding opposition to the death penalty, even as he continues to press for meaningful justice for the victims of the devastating Easter Sunday attacks that claimed hundreds of lives in 2019.

The Cardinal, who has been one of the most prominent voices demanding accountability for the coordinated bombings that targeted churches and hotels across Sri Lanka, made clear that his push for justice does not extend to supporting capital punishment — a position consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.

Church's position on capital punishment

The Catholic Church, under the leadership of Pope Francis, formally revised its Catechism in 2018 to declare the death penalty inadmissible under all circumstances, describing it as an attack on human dignity. Cardinal Ranjith's stance aligns with this universal position, even as public sentiment in Sri Lanka has at times called for the harshest penalties against those responsible for the Easter Sunday carnage.

The Catholic Church does not support the imposition of the death penalty, the Cardinal affirmed, underscoring that the Church's call for justice is rooted in truth and accountability rather than vengeance.

Continued demand for justice

Cardinal Ranjith has been relentless in his campaign to uncover the full truth behind the April 21, 2019 attacks, which killed more than 260 people and wounded hundreds more. Three churches and three luxury hotels were targeted in the suicide bombings, which were carried out by local Islamist extremists with alleged links to the Islamic State.

Despite years of investigations, parliamentary inquiries, and Presidential Commissions, the Cardinal and the families of victims have repeatedly expressed frustration over the lack of justice and the failure to hold all those responsible — including any alleged political conspirators — fully accountable.

Over 260 people were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks on April 21, 2019

Attacks targeted St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, and Zion Church in Batticaloa

Three luxury Colombo hotels were also bombed in the coordinated assault

Cardinal Ranjith has consistently called for an international inquiry into the incidents

Balancing mercy and accountability

The Cardinal's position reflects a nuanced approach — one that insists on full legal accountability and transparency while remaining anchored in the Church's moral teachings on the sanctity of human life. He has previously called for an independent international investigation, arguing that domestic inquiries have fallen short of delivering the truth to grieving families.

As Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the unresolved questions surrounding one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country's history, Cardinal Ranjith remains a central figure in the national conversation on justice, reconciliation, and the rule of law.

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