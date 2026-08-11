Sri Lanka Cruise Into Semi-Finals With Dominant 100-34 Demolition of India

Sri Lanka have booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament after a commanding and one-sided victory over regional rivals India, winning by a massive margin of 100 points to 34.

A Performance to Remember

The Sri Lankan side put on a breathtaking display of dominance, leaving little doubt about their superiority from early in the contest. The final scoreline of 100-34 told a story of complete control, as Sri Lanka outplayed their opponents in virtually every aspect of the game.

India, despite their reputation as formidable competitors, were unable to mount any meaningful challenge against a Sri Lankan outfit that was firing on all cylinders. The gulf in performance between the two sides was evident throughout, with Sri Lanka's relentless attack proving far too much for the Indian team to contain.

Semi-Final Spot Secured

The emphatic win ensures Sri Lanka advance confidently to the semi-final stage of the competition, where they will be expected to carry the same momentum and intensity that powered them past India so convincingly.

The result will be celebrated widely among Sri Lankan sports fans, who witnessed their national side produce one of the most impressive victories in recent memory against one of Asia's strongest sporting nations.

Sri Lanka's players will now turn their focus to the upcoming semi-final clash, buoyed by the confidence that comes with such an overwhelming performance on the road to the final.