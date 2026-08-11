Six Planets to Align in Sri Lankan Skies — Here's How to Watch

A Rare Celestial Event Visible Across Sri Lanka

Stargazers across Sri Lanka are in for a spectacular treat as six planets will align in the night sky in a rare astronomical phenomenon set to occur tomorrow. The island's geographic position offers an excellent vantage point for observing this striking celestial display, making it one of the most anticipated sky-watching events in recent memory.

Which Planets Will Be Visible?

The planetary alignment will feature six planets appearing to form a striking line across the sky. Such multi-planet alignments are relatively uncommon and draw significant interest from both professional astronomers and amateur sky-watchers alike.

Best Conditions for Viewing

Sri Lanka's position in the tropics gives residents a particularly favourable angle from which to observe the event. Those hoping to catch a glimpse are advised to:

Move away from heavily light-polluted urban areas such as Colombo city centre

Find an open space with a clear, unobstructed horizon

Use binoculars or a telescope where possible to enhance the viewing experience

Check local weather forecasts to identify areas with clear skies

A Moment for the Public to Engage with Astronomy

Events such as this planetary alignment serve as a powerful reminder of the wonders of the universe and provide an accessible opportunity for the general public to engage with astronomy without the need for specialist equipment.

Sri Lanka's tropical skies have long offered excellent conditions for astronomical observation, and tomorrow's alignment is expected to be no exception.

Residents are encouraged to step outside tomorrow evening, look towards the sky, and take a moment to appreciate this rare and breathtaking natural spectacle unfolding above the island.