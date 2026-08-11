SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam Released on Bail Following CCIB Arrest

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam has been released on bail following his arrest by the Central Criminal Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

Kariyawasam, who serves as the top administrative official of the ruling party founded by the Rajapaksa political family, was taken into custody by the CCIB before subsequently being granted bail by the courts.

The arrest and subsequent release of such a prominent political figure has drawn significant attention across Sri Lanka's political landscape, given the SLPP's central role in national politics in recent years.

The Central Criminal Investigation Bureau, which handles high-profile and complex criminal investigations in the country, had taken Kariyawasam into custody as part of its ongoing inquiries, though full details surrounding the nature of the charges have yet to be fully disclosed.

His release on bail means Kariyawasam is free to move while legal proceedings continue. Further court dates are expected to be announced as the case progresses through the judicial system.

The development comes at a time of continued scrutiny of senior political figures in Sri Lanka, as authorities maintain pressure on individuals connected to the country's major political establishments.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations by the CCIB continue.

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