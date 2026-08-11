Mahanayake Theras Formally Oppose 22nd Amendment in Letter to President, Says Joint Opposition

Buddhist clergy weigh in on constitutional reform debate

The Joint Opposition has reaffirmed that the Mahanayake Theras representing all four principal Buddhist chapters in Sri Lanka — Malwatte, Asgiriya, Amarapura and Ramanna — have formally written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to register their opposition to the government's proposed constitutional amendment.

The declaration, reiterated by the Joint Opposition on Tuesday, underscores the growing resistance from influential religious quarters to the 22nd Amendment, which the current administration is pushing forward as part of its broader governance reform agenda.

Opposition calls for expanded judicial panel

Alongside confirming the Mahanayakes' position, the Joint Opposition also raised procedural concerns regarding the legal challenges filed against the proposed amendment. The grouping argued that a 12-judge bench should be constituted to hear the petitions, suggesting that the significance and complexity of the matter warrants a larger panel than typically convened.

Religious authority carries significant weight

The involvement of the Mahanayake Theras in political and constitutional matters carries considerable moral authority in Sri Lanka, where the Buddhist clergy has historically played an influential role in shaping public discourse and government policy.

The fact that all four major Buddhist chapters have collectively communicated their objections directly to the President signals a notable degree of unified religious sentiment against the proposed constitutional changes.

The government has yet to issue a formal public response to the letter from the Mahanayakes. Political observers expect the constitutional amendment process to face heightened scrutiny in the days ahead, both within the courts and in the broader public arena.