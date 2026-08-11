Colombo Bourse Extends Winning Streak to Four Sessions Driven by Real Estate Surge

Sri Lanka's stock market continued its upward momentum on Wednesday, recording gains for the fourth consecutive trading session as the real estate sector emerged as the primary driver of investor confidence on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

Real Estate Leads the Rally

The sustained rally reflects growing appetite among investors for property-linked equities, with real estate counters posting notable advances that lifted the broader market indices. The four-session winning streak marks one of the more consistent periods of positive performance seen on the local bourse in recent weeks.

Market analysts noted that the real estate segment has been drawing renewed attention from both retail and institutional investors, as sentiment around the sector improves in line with the country's gradual economic recovery following years of financial turbulence.

Broader Market Sentiment Remains Positive

The Colombo Stock Exchange has been benefiting from a combination of improving macroeconomic indicators, easing inflation, and stabilising interest rates — conditions that have historically encouraged capital flows into equities over fixed-income instruments.

Investor participation has picked up noticeably over the recent sessions, with turnover figures reflecting a more active trading environment compared to the subdued levels witnessed earlier in the year.

Recovery Narrative Gaining Ground

Sri Lanka's broader economic stabilisation programme, supported by the International Monetary Fund, has contributed to a more optimistic outlook among market participants. As the government continues to implement structural reforms, sectors such as real estate, banking, and consumer goods have been among those attracting the most interest.

Analysts caution, however, that while the short-term trend is encouraging, investors should remain mindful of global economic headwinds and domestic fiscal pressures that could introduce volatility in the sessions ahead.

The Colombo Stock Exchange will continue to be closely watched as market players assess whether the current winning run can be sustained into the coming weeks.

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