Grama Niladhari Officers Launch Sick-Note Protest Over Stagnant Rs. 600 Transport Allowance

Sri Lanka's grassroots administrative network ground to a near halt on Monday after Grama Niladhari (GN) officers across the country launched a concerted sick-note campaign, effectively paralysing the lowest tier of the state's administrative machinery.

A Long-Standing Grievance

At the heart of the dispute is a transport allowance that has remained frozen at a mere Rs. 600 since 2018 — a figure that GN officers say is grossly inadequate given the sharp rise in the cost of living and fuel prices witnessed over the past several years.

Grama Niladhari officers serve as the government's most direct point of contact with ordinary citizens, handling a vast range of essential services including the issuing of certificates, coordinating relief efforts, and maintaining civil records at the village level. Their absence, even for a single day, is keenly felt by thousands of residents who depend on their services.

Officers Demand Urgent Revision

The officers are now demanding an immediate and substantial upward revision of the allowance, arguing that the current rate does not begin to cover the actual travel expenses they incur while carrying out their duties in the field. Many GN officers are responsible for covering wide geographical areas, making reliable transport an occupational necessity rather than a convenience.

The allowance of Rs. 600 has not been touched since 2018, while everything else — fuel, maintenance, food — has increased several times over in that period.

Impact on Public Services

The sick-note campaign has disrupted day-to-day administrative functions at the village level, with members of the public finding offices unattended and routine certification work stalled. Civil society observers note that it is invariably the most vulnerable segments of the population — the elderly, rural communities, and those seeking urgent documentation — who bear the brunt of such disruptions.

GN offices handle birth, death, and residence certificates critical to public welfare

Relief and disaster response coordination at village level is managed by GN officers

The stalled services affect thousands of citizens island-wide on a daily basis

Government Yet to Respond

As of Monday evening, no formal response had been issued by the relevant government authorities addressing the officers' demands. With the campaign showing no signs of subsiding, pressure is mounting on the administration to engage with GN officers and resolve the impasse before disruptions deepen further across the country's administrative network.

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