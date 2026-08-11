Rs. 9 Million 'Gajamuthu' Racket Exposed in Kahatagasdigiliya Following Air Force Intelligence Tip

A multi-million rupee black market operation built on ancient myth came crashing down in Kahatagasdigiliya, after Wildlife Conservation officers acting on a tip-off from the Sri Lanka Air Force successfully dismantled a racket involving so-called gajamuthu — the legendary elephant pearl — valued at a staggering Rs. 9 million.

Air Force Intelligence Triggers Wildlife Sting

The breakthrough came after the Sri Lanka Air Force passed critical intelligence to Wildlife Conservation authorities, prompting officers to move swiftly against those allegedly involved in the illicit trade. The coordinated operation led to the arrest of two suspects, who were subsequently produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

A Racket Built on Myth

The gajamuthu, often described in South Asian folklore as a rare and extraordinarily powerful pearl believed to form inside an elephant's body, has long been the subject of deep cultural superstition. Despite no credible scientific basis for its existence or claimed properties, the mythical object commands enormous sums on the black market, driven by demand from those who believe it brings wealth, power, and protection.

Unscrupulous dealers frequently exploit these beliefs, peddling fabricated or substitute items to unsuspecting buyers at astronomical prices — a form of fraud that also intersects dangerously with Sri Lanka's wildlife protection laws.

Suspects Remanded

Following their arrest in Kahatagasdigiliya, the two individuals implicated in the Rs. 9 million deal were produced before the relevant magistrate. Both suspects were remanded as investigations into the racket continue.

Wildlife Conservation officers are continuing their inquiries to determine the full scope of the operation, including whether a wider network of buyers and middlemen may be involved in the illegal trade.

Authorities Warn the Public

Wildlife authorities have used the occasion to remind the public that trading in items purportedly derived from wildlife — whether genuine or fraudulent — carries serious legal consequences under Sri Lanka's Flora and Fauna Protection Ordinance. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activity related to the wildlife trade to the relevant authorities without delay.

The successful bust underscores the value of inter-agency cooperation in combating wildlife-related crime, with the Sri Lanka Air Force's timely intelligence proving decisive in bringing the suspects to justice.

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