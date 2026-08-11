Prison Riots Leave Trail of Destruction Worth Over Rs. 255 Million, Government Reveals

Authorities have revealed that property damage caused by a recent wave of unrest across five Sri Lankan prisons has surpassed Rs. 255 million, underlining the severe scale of the disturbances that rocked the country's correctional facilities.

Widespread Destruction Across Multiple Facilities

The violence, which erupted simultaneously or in close succession at five prison complexes, resulted in significant destruction to infrastructure and state property. Among the affected facilities, Negombo Prison was identified as one of the institutions that sustained considerable damage during the unrest.

The estimated figure of Rs. 255 million reflects the cost of damage to buildings, equipment, and other state assets within the affected prisons, placing a substantial financial burden on an already strained correctional system.

Serious Questions Over Prison Management

The incidents have prompted serious questions among lawmakers, civil society groups, and the general public regarding the conditions inside Sri Lanka's prisons and the ability of authorities to maintain order within these facilities.

Five prisons were affected during the period of unrest

Total property damage is estimated to exceed Rs. 255 million

Negombo Prison is among the facilities that sustained damage

Prison overcrowding, poor living conditions, and tensions among inmates have long been cited as underlying causes of periodic unrest within Sri Lanka's correctional system. Observers warn that without meaningful structural reforms, such incidents are likely to recur.

Government Response Awaited

While officials have confirmed the damage estimates, a comprehensive government response outlining plans for repairs, accountability measures, and long-term prison reform is yet to be formally announced. The public and affected communities are awaiting a clear statement from the Ministry of Justice on how authorities intend to address both the immediate damage and the broader systemic issues that contributed to the violence.

The financial cost of the destruction adds further pressure on state coffers at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate economic recovery, making the call for preventive measures all the more urgent.

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