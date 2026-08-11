NPP/JVP in Power: Promises, Progress and Pitfalls After Two Years

A Vote Born Out of Frustration

Nearly two years ago, Sri Lankan voters made a landmark choice by entrusting the National People's Power, led by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, with governing the country. The decision was not made lightly — particularly given the JVP's turbulent and violent history. Yet two powerful forces drove the electorate toward this unlikely alliance.

The first was deep, widespread disillusionment with the political establishment. Decades of corruption, blatant abuse of power, and catastrophic economic mismanagement by successive governments had pushed the public to a breaking point. Sri Lankans, still reeling from the worst economic crisis in the nation's post-independence history, were desperate for genuine change rather than another rotation of familiar faces at the top.

Hope for a Different Kind of Politics

The second factor was the NPP/JVP's carefully cultivated image as a clean, disciplined political force. Unlike the traditional parties long associated with nepotism and financial scandal, the alliance presented itself as a movement rooted in accountability, anti-corruption and the interests of ordinary citizens. For many voters, this was a compelling enough reason to overlook the organisation's darker chapters from decades past.

The Good: Early Signs of Accountability

Since assuming office, the NPP/JVP administration has taken several steps that its supporters point to as evidence of genuine reform. There has been a notable shift in tone at the highest levels of government, with greater emphasis placed on transparency and fiscal responsibility. Efforts to distance state institutions from overt political interference have also been acknowledged by independent observers.

Stronger rhetoric and some concrete action against corruption at the administrative level

A more disciplined approach to public finances during a period of economic fragility

Attempts to project a government less reliant on patronage politics

The Bad: Governance Gaps and Unmet Expectations

However, the administration has not been without its shortcomings. Critics argue that the pace of meaningful reform has been far slower than promised on the campaign trail. Key structural changes to the economy and public institutions have faced delays, and some supporters have expressed concern that the idealism of opposition politics has given way to the familiar compromises of governance.

The cost of living continues to weigh heavily on ordinary Sri Lankan families, and while the government inherited an economy in crisis, questions are being raised about whether enough is being done swiftly enough to provide relief to the most vulnerable communities across the island.

The Ugly: Old Tensions and New Controversies

Perhaps most troubling for the NPP/JVP's long-term credibility are the moments where its conduct has drawn uncomfortable parallels with the very political culture it vowed to dismantle. Instances of heavy-handed responses to criticism and a perceived reluctance to tolerate dissent have revived concerns rooted in the party's historical legacy.

For a movement that swept to power on a mandate of transformation, the risk of becoming what it once opposed is arguably its greatest political threat.

A Nation Watching Closely

As the NPP/JVP administration moves deeper into its tenure, Sri Lankans across the political spectrum will be watching closely to see whether the promise that brought it to power is ultimately honoured. The goodwill that carried the alliance to victory remains a valuable asset — but it is not inexhaustible. The coming months will be critical in determining whether this chapter in Sri Lankan politics is remembered as a genuine turning point or another cycle of hope deferred.