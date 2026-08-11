University of Colombo Student Seeks Rs. 5 Million in Damages Over Alleged Exam Misconduct

A student enrolled in a higher diploma programme at the University of Colombo has taken legal action against the university's administration, filing a compensation claim of Rs. 5 million before the Nugegoda District Court over alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations.

Legal Action Filed Against University Administration

The case marks a significant step in what appears to be a growing dispute between the student and university authorities, with the complainant seeking financial redress for what they describe as serious procedural failures during the examination process.

The claim, lodged at the Nugegoda District Court, names the University of Colombo administration as the respondent, signalling that the student intends to hold the institution directly accountable for the alleged misconduct.

Examination Irregularities at the Centre of the Dispute

While full details of the alleged irregularities have yet to be disclosed through court proceedings, the student contends that failures in the examination process caused significant harm, prompting the decision to pursue legal remedy through the civil courts.

Cases of this nature involving state universities are relatively rare in Sri Lanka, and the outcome of this matter could have broader implications for how academic institutions manage examination procedures and respond to student grievances.

Wider Implications for University Accountability

Legal experts observe that students increasingly turning to the courts to challenge decisions made by public universities reflects a growing awareness of civil rights and institutional accountability among Sri Lanka's younger population.

The compensation sought amounts to Rs. 5 million

The case has been filed before the Nugegoda District Court

The respondent is the University of Colombo administration

The complainant is a higher diploma student at the university

The University of Colombo has not yet issued a public statement regarding the matter. The case is expected to proceed through the District Court in the coming weeks, and developments will be closely watched by students, academics, and legal observers across the country.