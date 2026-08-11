Man Arrested After Flying Drone Over Mannar Prison Compound

Security forces detained a suspect on Sunday after he was caught operating a drone to film the area surrounding the Mannar Prison, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which took place on the 9th, raised immediate security concerns, prompting swift action by personnel stationed in the area. The individual was apprehended while using the unmanned aerial device to capture footage of the prison premises and its surroundings.

Suspect Handed Over to Police

Following the arrest, security forces transferred the suspect into the custody of the police for further questioning and investigation. Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the unauthorised surveillance of the correctional facility.

Security Concerns Around Prison Facilities

The use of drones near prison facilities poses serious security risks, including the potential for smuggling contraband, conducting reconnaissance, or facilitating escape attempts. Sri Lankan authorities have increasingly been on alert for such activities in and around high-security locations across the country.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as police continue to question the detained individual.