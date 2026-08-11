Immigration Department Restores System, Passport Services Back Online After Morning Disruption

Passport issuance services at the Department of Immigration and Emigration have resumed following a technical breakdown in the department's computer system that brought operations to a standstill earlier in the day.

The system failure, which struck without warning during the morning hours, disrupted the processing of passport applications and caused significant inconvenience to members of the public who had visited the department's offices seeking consular services.

Services Restored After Disruption

Officials confirmed that the technical fault has since been rectified and that normal operations have been reinstated. Applicants who were affected by the outage are expected to be attended to as the department works to clear the backlog created during the downtime.

The Immigration and Emigration Department serves thousands of Sri Lankan citizens daily, processing passport applications, renewals, and related travel documentation. Any disruption to its core systems can have a wide-reaching impact on the public, particularly those with urgent travel requirements.

Public Urged to Stay Informed

Passport services have been fully restored following the morning breakdown

Citizens with scheduled appointments are advised to proceed as normal

Those affected by delays during the outage are encouraged to contact the department for further guidance

Authorities have not yet disclosed the precise cause of the system failure or whether steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence. The department is expected to issue further details as investigations into the breakdown continue.

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