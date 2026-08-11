Immigration Department Restores System, Passport Services Back Online After Morning Disruption
Passport issuance services at the Department of Immigration and Emigration have resumed following a technical breakdown in the department's computer system that brought operations to a standstill earlier in the day.
The system failure, which struck without warning during the morning hours, disrupted the processing of passport applications and caused significant inconvenience to members of the public who had visited the department's offices seeking consular services.
Services Restored After Disruption
Officials confirmed that the technical fault has since been rectified and that normal operations have been reinstated. Applicants who were affected by the outage are expected to be attended to as the department works to clear the backlog created during the downtime.
The Immigration and Emigration Department serves thousands of Sri Lankan citizens daily, processing passport applications, renewals, and related travel documentation. Any disruption to its core systems can have a wide-reaching impact on the public, particularly those with urgent travel requirements.
Public Urged to Stay Informed
- Passport services have been fully restored following the morning breakdown
- Citizens with scheduled appointments are advised to proceed as normal
- Those affected by delays during the outage are encouraged to contact the department for further guidance
Authorities have not yet disclosed the precise cause of the system failure or whether steps are being taken to prevent a recurrence. The department is expected to issue further details as investigations into the breakdown continue.
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this kind of system failure happens every few months, goverment needs to invest properly
lucky they fixed it, had appointment this morning and was so stressed
same, i went early and had to wait outside for like 2 hours no explanation given