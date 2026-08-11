President Dissanayake Set for High-Level Talks with Bar Association Over Judicial Retirement Age Reform

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to hold a special discussion with the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) tomorrow, January 12, centred on a proposal to revise the retirement age for members of the judiciary.

The meeting signals growing momentum around a reform debate that has gained considerable attention within legal and political circles in recent months. The proposal to adjust the mandatory retirement age for judges has sparked broad discussion among legal professionals, lawmakers, and civil society advocates alike.

A Key Meeting Between Executive and Legal Fraternity

The forthcoming dialogue between the President and the BASL represents a significant moment in the ongoing conversation around judicial reform in Sri Lanka. The Bar Association, which serves as the primary professional body representing attorneys and legal practitioners across the island, is expected to present its position on the matter directly to the Head of State.

Such direct engagement between the executive and the country's foremost legal organisation is seen as a constructive step toward reaching a considered and consultative outcome on an issue that touches the very foundations of the nation's justice system.

Why the Retirement Age Debate Matters

The question of judicial retirement age carries significant implications for the independence, continuity, and institutional strength of Sri Lanka's courts. Adjusting the age at which judges are required to retire could affect the depth of experience on the bench, the pace of judicial appointments, and ultimately the delivery of justice to ordinary citizens.

Proponents of raising the retirement age argue that experienced judges bring invaluable institutional knowledge to the bench.

Critics caution that any changes must be carefully balanced to ensure a steady flow of new judicial appointments and preserve the court's dynamism.

The legal community has emphasised that any reform must safeguard judicial independence above all else.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate a period of wide-ranging governance and institutional reform under the current administration, the outcome of tomorrow's discussion is likely to be closely watched by legal professionals, rights advocates, and the broader public.

Further details on the proposals discussed and any agreements reached are expected to be made available following the conclusion of the meeting.

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