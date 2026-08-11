Met Department Forecasts Widespread Showers Across Several Provinces and Districts on August 11

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for August 11, 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces and districts to expect rainfall throughout the day.

Provinces and Districts Affected

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on August 11, 2026, showers are expected to occur at various intervals across a broad stretch of the island. The Sabaragamuwa Province is among the areas likely to experience intermittent rainfall, along with the districts of Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya in the Central Province, as well as Galle and Matara in the Southern Province.

Residents in the Western and North-western provinces have also been advised to prepare for several spells of showers during the course of the day. Additionally, the Uva and Eastern provinces are included in the forecast as areas where wet conditions are anticipated.

Public Advisory

Members of the public in the affected regions are encouraged to take necessary precautions, particularly those engaged in outdoor activities or travelling long distances. Motorists are advised to exercise caution on roads that may become slippery due to wet weather conditions.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns and may issue updates as conditions develop throughout the day.

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