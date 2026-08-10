Wildlife Officers Nab Drone Operator Caught Flying Illegally Over Kasikota Elephant Corridor

Wildlife authorities have arrested a drone camera operator who was caught flying an unmanned aerial device over the Kasikota elephant migration corridor, in what officials are treating as a serious violation of wildlife protection regulations.

Arrest Made at Protected Corridor

Officers from the wildlife department moved swiftly to detain the suspect after he was found operating a drone over the sensitive elephant corridor at Kasikota. The area serves as a critical passage for wild elephants and falls under strict environmental protection guidelines that prohibit unauthorised aerial activity.

Threat to Wildlife and Human Safety

Drones flown over elephant migration routes pose a significant risk to wildlife, as the noise and presence of unmanned aircraft can startle and agitate the animals. Distressed elephants are known to stray from their natural paths, increasing the likelihood of dangerous human-elephant encounters in surrounding communities.

Unauthorised drone flights over protected wildlife zones are prohibited under Sri Lankan law

Elephant corridors such as Kasikota are designated as environmentally sensitive areas

Violations can result in arrest, prosecution and heavy penalties

Wildlife officials have urged the public to refrain from conducting any drone activity near elephant corridors or protected natural reserves without proper authorisation from the relevant authorities.

Authorities Issue Public Warning

The arrest serves as a stern reminder to photography enthusiasts, content creators and tourists that protected wildlife zones in Sri Lanka carry legal restrictions that must be strictly observed. Authorities have indicated that surveillance of such areas will be intensified to prevent further incidents that could endanger both animals and nearby residents.

The suspect is currently in custody and is expected to face charges under the relevant provisions of Sri Lanka's wildlife and environmental protection laws.