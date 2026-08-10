CCTV Footage Surfaces in Fatal Maligawatte Shooting Near BCC Bridge

Closed-circuit television footage has come to light capturing the moments surrounding a fatal shooting that took place near the BCC Bridge in the Maligawatte area of Colombo, police confirmed.

The incident, which resulted in at least one death, has drawn significant attention from law enforcement authorities, who are now examining the recovered footage as part of their ongoing investigation into the killing.

Footage Aids Investigation

The emergence of CCTV recordings is expected to provide investigators with crucial visual evidence as they work to establish the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and identify those responsible.

Police have indicated that the footage is being carefully reviewed, and further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Maligawatte Area on Alert

The Maligawatte neighbourhood, located within the heart of Colombo, has been placed under heightened police surveillance following the incident. Residents in the surrounding areas have expressed concern over the shooting, which has unsettled the local community.

Authorities have urged members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information relevant to the case to come forward and assist police with their inquiries.

Further updates are expected as investigators continue to analyse the available evidence.

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