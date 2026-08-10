Philippine Gambling Operators Allegedly Relocating to Sri Lanka Following POGO Crackdown

Operators previously linked to the Philippines' controversial offshore gaming industry, known as POGOs, are reportedly shifting their illicit operations to Sri Lanka, raising serious concerns among regional authorities and law enforcement agencies.

POGO Crackdown Forces Operators Underground

The Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) sector faced a sweeping crackdown in recent years, with Philippine authorities moving aggressively to shut down operations linked to fraud, human trafficking, scam call centres, and other criminal enterprises. The industry, which primarily catered to Chinese nationals, was effectively banned, forcing many operators to seek alternative bases of operation.

According to reports circulating within the international gaming intelligence community, some of those displaced operators have now set their sights on Sri Lanka as a new hub, taking advantage of regulatory gaps and enforcement challenges in the country.

Sri Lanka Emerging as a Potential New Base

Industry observers have noted a pattern of such criminal gambling networks relocating to countries with weaker oversight frameworks following crackdowns in their original jurisdictions. Sri Lanka, still navigating a period of economic and institutional recovery, may present an attractive target for such groups.

The shift is particularly alarming given the well-documented links between POGO-style operations and broader organised crime networks, including money laundering, cyber fraud, and the exploitation of migrant workers.

Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly

Security analysts and anti-crime advocates are urging Sri Lankan law enforcement and relevant regulatory bodies to take proactive measures to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for these criminal networks. Key recommendations include:

Strengthening monitoring of foreign-owned or foreign-linked business operations

Enhancing coordination with Philippine and regional law enforcement agencies

Reviewing and tightening licensing frameworks for gaming and online entertainment businesses

Increasing scrutiny of suspicious financial flows linked to offshore gaming activity

The development comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka, which has been working to rebuild its international reputation and attract legitimate foreign investment following its 2022 economic crisis.

A Regional Threat Requiring Urgent Attention

The potential relocation of POGO-linked operators to Sri Lanka is not an isolated concern. Similar patterns have been observed across Southeast and South Asia, with criminal gaming operators exploiting governance weaknesses in multiple countries.

Experts warn that without swift and coordinated action, Sri Lanka risks becoming a regional node for organised criminal gambling networks, with far-reaching consequences for public safety, financial integrity, and the country's standing in the international community.

Sri Lankan authorities have not yet issued an official public response to the reports. Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments on this matter closely.