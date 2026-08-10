Sri Lankan Rupee Strengthens Against US Dollar as CBSL Selling Rate Falls to Rs. 339

The Sri Lankan rupee has recorded a modest appreciation against the United States dollar on Monday, according to the latest exchange rates published by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The CBSL's indicative selling rate for the US dollar has dipped to Rs. 339, reflecting a slight but notable improvement in the local currency's performance compared to the rate recorded last Friday.

Rupee Shows Signs of Stability

The marginal gain comes as a positive signal for Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts, with the rupee continuing to show resilience in the foreign exchange market. Currency movements are closely watched by businesses, importers, exporters, and ordinary consumers alike, as exchange rate fluctuations directly influence the cost of goods and services across the island.

A stronger rupee generally benefits importers and helps ease inflationary pressure on essential commodities, many of which Sri Lanka sources from overseas markets.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the severe foreign exchange crisis that gripped the country in 2022. The Central Bank has played a central role in managing monetary policy and maintaining orderly conditions in the foreign exchange market as part of the nation's broader recovery programme.

Market watchers and financial analysts will continue to monitor the rupee's trajectory in the coming days to determine whether this appreciation reflects a sustained trend or a short-term fluctuation driven by market dynamics.

The CBSL publishes indicative exchange rates on a daily basis, providing transparency on the prevailing buying and selling rates for major foreign currencies transacted through licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka.