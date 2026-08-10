Luxury Cab Conceals 18kg Drug Haul as Young Couple Nabbed in Arachchikattuwa

A young couple has been taken into custody by Arachchikattuwa Police after they were found transporting a substantial quantity of cannabis hidden inside a luxury cab, authorities confirmed.

Large Cannabis Haul Intercepted

Officers attached to the Arachchikattuwa Police station apprehended the pair during what appeared to be a routine interception of the vehicle. Upon inspection, police discovered approximately 18 kilograms of cannabis concealed within the cab, marking a significant drug bust for the area.

Luxury Vehicle Used to Evade Suspicion

The use of a high-end luxury cab is believed to have been a deliberate attempt by the suspects to avoid drawing attention from law enforcement. Investigators suspect the couple may have been couriering the drugs to a destination within the region, though further details of the operation are still being examined.

Suspects in Custody

The arrested individuals, described as a young couple, are currently being held for questioning. Arachchikattuwa Police have launched a broader investigation to determine the origin of the cannabis consignment and whether any wider drug trafficking network is involved.

Legal proceedings against the suspects are expected to be initiated in due course, with the recovered cannabis to be produced as evidence before the relevant courts.