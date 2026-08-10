SLBFE Invites Sri Lankans to Apply for 16,000 Employment Opportunities in Israel

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has announced the opening of applications for a substantial batch of job vacancies in Israel, with up to 16,000 positions made available for Sri Lankan workers seeking overseas employment opportunities.

A Significant Opportunity for Job Seekers

The move is expected to provide a major boost to Sri Lankan workers looking to secure stable income abroad, as the country continues to rely heavily on foreign remittances to support its recovering economy. The SLBFE has urged eligible candidates to come forward and register their interest without delay, as demand for placements is anticipated to be high.

How to Apply

Prospective applicants are advised to follow the official application process outlined by the SLBFE. Those wishing to be considered for the available positions should take note of the following key steps:

Visit the nearest SLBFE regional office or the main office to obtain application details and eligibility requirements.

Ensure all personal documentation, including valid national identity cards and passports, are in order prior to submission.

Register through the official SLBFE channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent recruiters or unauthorised agencies.

A Word of Caution

The SLBFE has strongly cautioned the public against engaging with unlicensed recruitment agents who may attempt to exploit the opportunity for personal gain. All legitimate placements will be handled exclusively through the bureau's official network.

Workers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of any recruitment agency before making payments or submitting personal documents.

Why Israel?

Israel has historically been one of the prominent destinations for Sri Lankan migrant workers, particularly in the caregiving and agriculture sectors. The large number of vacancies signals a continued demand for Sri Lankan labour in the country, and successful applicants can expect competitive wages and structured employment contracts.

The SLBFE has assured that it will provide the necessary pre-departure orientation and support services to all selected candidates to ensure their welfare and safety while working abroad. Further details on the application process and eligibility criteria can be obtained directly from the SLBFE.

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