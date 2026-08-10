Sri Lanka Sees Alarming Surge in Syphilis Cases Among Men

Health Authorities Raise Concern Over Growing STI Threat

Sri Lanka is witnessing a sharp and concerning rise in syphilis cases, with men accounting for a significant proportion of newly reported infections, prompting health officials to call for urgent public awareness and preventive action.

The increase in syphilis diagnoses marks a worrying trend in the country's sexual health landscape, as the bacterial infection — once considered largely under control — appears to be making a troubling comeback among the male population.

What Is Syphilis?

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. If left untreated, the disease can progress through multiple stages and lead to severe long-term health complications, including damage to the heart, brain, and nervous system. Despite its serious nature, syphilis is curable when detected early and treated with antibiotics.

A Call for Awareness and Testing

Medical professionals are urging men to take proactive steps in protecting their sexual health, including:

Getting regularly tested for sexually transmitted infections

Practising safe sex through consistent use of protective measures

Seeking immediate medical attention upon noticing any unusual symptoms

Being open and honest with healthcare providers about sexual history

Health experts emphasise that stigma surrounding STIs often prevents individuals from seeking timely medical care, which in turn contributes to the further spread of infections within communities.

Broader Implications for Public Health

The rise in syphilis cases is not an isolated concern. Public health specialists warn that an increase in one sexually transmitted infection often signals broader gaps in sexual health education, access to healthcare services, and awareness among at-risk populations.

Early diagnosis and treatment remain the most effective tools in halting the spread of syphilis and protecting public health.

Authorities are expected to intensify outreach programmes and strengthen surveillance mechanisms to better track and respond to the growing number of cases across the island.

Members of the public are encouraged to make use of available sexual health services at government hospitals and clinics, many of which offer confidential testing and treatment free of charge.

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