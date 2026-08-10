Sri Lanka Police Arrest SLPP Party Chief Over Alleged Death Threat

Sri Lankan police have arrested the leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party founded by and closely associated with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, in connection with an alleged death threat, authorities confirmed.

High-Profile Arrest Shakes Opposition Ranks

The arrest marks a significant development in Sri Lanka's political landscape, targeting a senior figure within the Rajapaksa-aligned party that once dominated the country's political scene. The SLPP, which swept to power in the 2020 general elections before facing a dramatic collapse in public support amid the 2022 economic crisis, has seen its influence wane considerably in recent years.

Police took the party chief into custody following an investigation into a reported death threat, though further details surrounding the specific nature of the threat and the intended target were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

Background of the SLPP

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna was established as a political vehicle for the Rajapaksa family and their allies, rising to prominence under former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The party suffered a significant blow following the mass public uprising of 2022, which forced Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and subsequently resign from office.

Since then, the party has struggled to regain its political footing, with voter support shifting sharply away from the Rajapaksa political dynasty in subsequent elections.

Legal Proceedings Underway

The arrested party chief is expected to face formal legal proceedings as the investigation continues. Sri Lankan law enforcement officials have indicated that the matter is being treated with seriousness, given both the nature of the alleged offence and the profile of the individual involved.

Political observers in Colombo noted that the arrest is likely to further destabilise an already fragmented opposition, as the SLPP continues to grapple with internal divisions and diminishing electoral relevance in post-crisis Sri Lanka.

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