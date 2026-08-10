Kinsman of Notorious Underworld Figure Kanjipani Imran Gunned Down in Colombo's Maligawatte

A close relative of infamous underworld figure Kanjipani Imran has been fatally shot in the Maligawatte area of Colombo, police confirmed.

The shooting, which claimed the victim's life, has sent fresh shockwaves through the neighbourhood and raised renewed concerns over gang-related violence in the capital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, though details regarding the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding the attack remain limited at this stage.

Kanjipani Imran is a well-known name in Sri Lanka's criminal underworld, with law enforcement agencies having long monitored his network and associates. The killing of a family member close to him is expected to draw significant attention from investigators probing organised crime in the Colombo district.

Police are yet to make any arrests in connection with the shooting and are working to establish the motive behind the attack. Residents of the Maligawatte area have expressed concern over the incident, with many calling on authorities to restore order and safety in the community.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.