PM Harini Amarasuriya Calls for People-Centred Approach to Shape South Asia's Future at Colombo Conference

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya addressed a prominent international academic gathering in Colombo on Wednesday, delivering a keynote message centred on the idea that South Asia's future must be shaped by more than global power dynamics and economic rivalry.

International Conference Comes to Sri Lanka

The International Studies Association (ISA) – South Asia in World Politics (SAWP) Conference 2026 opened in Colombo on 6 August, with the three-day event scheduled to run through 8 August. Sri Lanka is playing host to the gathering, which brings together scholars, policymakers, and international relations experts focused on South Asia's role in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Prime Minister's Address

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasised that the trajectory of the South Asian region cannot be reduced to a contest of geopolitical influence or a race for economic dominance. She stressed that the decisions made by governments, communities, and institutions across the region would be equally — if not more — decisive in determining what the future of South Asia looks like.

The future of South Asia will not be determined solely by shifts in global power or economic competition.

Her remarks signal a perspective that places human agency, regional cooperation, and shared values at the heart of South Asia's development, rather than viewing the region purely through the lens of great-power competition.

A Significant Platform for Regional Dialogue

The ISA-SAWP conference serves as a key forum for academic and policy discussions on international relations within and beyond South Asia. Hosting the event in Colombo underscores Sri Lanka's renewed engagement with regional diplomacy and intellectual discourse at a time when the country is navigating its own path of economic recovery and political transition.

The conference is expected to feature a wide range of panel discussions and presentations exploring themes of sovereignty, multilateralism, security, and development across the South Asian region over its three-day duration.