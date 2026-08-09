Galle Gallants Crowned First-Time LPL Champions After Dominant Final Victory

Galle Gallants have etched their name into Lanka Premier League history, claiming their maiden LPL title following a commanding performance in a low-scoring final played in Colombo.

Asalanka and Malinga Shine with the Ball

Captain Charith Asalanka and pace bowler Eshan Malinga proved to be the architects of Galle's triumph, combining to take six wickets between them and dismantle the Jaffna Kings batting lineup. Their incisive bowling restricted Jaffna Kings to a modest total of just 123 runs, setting the stage for a straightforward run chase.

Gallants Seal the Deal with Wickets in Hand

Galle Gallants made light work of the target, completing the chase with five wickets to spare and securing the championship in emphatic fashion. The victory marks a historic moment for the franchise, which had previously fallen short of LPL glory.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan T20 Cricket

The win is a significant moment not only for the Gallants organisation but also for Sri Lankan cricket, with the LPL continuing to serve as a valuable platform for local talent to shine alongside international stars. Asalanka's leadership throughout the tournament drew widespread praise, while Malinga's bowling performance in the final underlined his growing reputation as a key performer in the domestic T20 circuit.

Galle Gallants' triumph will be remembered as one of the standout moments of this year's LPL, delivering a fitting climax to what has been an exciting tournament for cricket fans across the island.

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