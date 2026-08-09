Government Gazettes Bill to Extend Retirement Age of Senior Judges in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government took a significant legislative step on Friday by gazetted the Draft Bill for the Twenty Second Amendment to the Constitution, which proposes raising the retirement age of judges serving in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, along with a series of other reforms relating to the country's superior judiciary.

What the Bill Proposes

The proposed constitutional amendment targets key changes to the tenure of the nation's most senior judicial officers. By seeking to extend the retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges, the government aims to bring notable structural changes to how Sri Lanka's highest courts are staffed and managed.

In addition to the retirement age provisions, the bill includes further amendments concerning the superior judiciary, though full details of all proposed changes are expected to be disclosed as the legislation progresses through the parliamentary process.

A Constitutional Amendment in Focus

Constitutional amendments in Sri Lanka carry considerable weight, as they require a two-thirds majority in Parliament to be passed. The gazettal of the Draft Bill marks the formal commencement of the legislative process, opening the door for parliamentary debate and public scrutiny in the weeks ahead.

The move is likely to draw attention from legal experts, civil society groups, and opposition politicians, many of whom are expected to closely examine the implications of extending judicial tenure on the independence and functioning of the country's highest courts.

Significance for the Judiciary

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court and Court of Appeal serve as the cornerstone of the country's legal system, with their judges playing a critical role in upholding constitutional rights and adjudicating complex legal matters of national importance. Any changes to their terms of service are therefore regarded as matters of significant public interest.

Legal analysts are expected to weigh in on whether the proposed changes would strengthen judicial continuity or raise concerns about the potential for executive influence over the judiciary through extended appointments.

Further developments on the Twenty Second Amendment are anticipated as Parliament prepares to take up the bill for consideration in the coming sessions.

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