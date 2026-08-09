Critics Warn Sri Lanka's 2022 Animal 'Cruelty' Act Favours Slaughterhouses Over Animal Welfare

Concerns Mount Over Sri Lanka's Proposed Animal Protection Legislation

Sri Lanka's proposed Animal Cruelty Act of 2022 has drawn sharp criticism from animal welfare advocates and legal experts who argue that the legislation, despite its protective-sounding title, contains provisions that effectively benefit the commercial slaughter industry rather than safeguarding the animals it purports to protect.

A Law That Critics Say Gets It Backwards

Opponents of the bill contend that the draft legislation is fundamentally flawed in its current form, arguing that key clauses are structured in ways that shield slaughterhouse operators and commercial animal industries from meaningful accountability, while doing little to address the day-to-day suffering of animals across the island.

Animal rights campaigners have called for the bill to be sent back for comprehensive revision before any parliamentary vote is held, warning that passing it in its present state would represent a missed generational opportunity to establish genuine protections for animals in Sri Lanka.

Key Areas of Concern

Provisions within the act are said to create legal loopholes that exempt slaughterhouse operations from scrutiny under cruelty definitions.

Critics argue that the definitions of "cruelty" as outlined in the bill are too narrow and selectively applied.

Animal welfare groups fear the legislation could actually entrench practices that cause animal suffering by providing them with a legal cover.

The bill is seen as failing to align with internationally recognised animal welfare standards.

Calls for a Comprehensive Revision

Those opposed to the bill in its current form are not calling for its outright rejection, but rather a thorough reexamination of its core provisions. They argue that Sri Lanka has a genuine opportunity to enact landmark animal welfare legislation that is both progressive and enforceable, but that this opportunity will be squandered if lawmakers rush the bill through without addressing its structural shortcomings.

Legislation that claims to protect animals while simultaneously carving out protections for those who cause them the most harm is not animal welfare law — it is animal welfare in name only.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has long had a cultural and religious tradition of compassion toward animals, particularly within its Buddhist and Hindu communities. Critics of the bill argue that the proposed legislation stands in contradiction to these deeply held values, and that the country deserves a law that genuinely reflects its heritage of non-violence and care for living beings.

As parliamentary deliberations continue, animal welfare advocates are urging citizens and lawmakers alike to scrutinise the bill carefully and demand amendments that place the welfare of animals — not commercial interests — at the centre of the legislation.

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