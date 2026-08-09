Nissanka and Chamari Shine Brightest at Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2025

Sri Lanka cricket celebrated its finest performers of the past year at the Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2025, with opener Pathum Nissanka and women's captain Chamari Athapaththu emerging as the standout stars of the prestigious ceremony.

A Night of Recognition

The annual awards night brought together the country's cricketing fraternity to honour both men's and women's players who have made significant contributions to Sri Lankan cricket over the course of the year. The event once again underlined the growing depth of talent across both formats and genders within the island's beloved sport.

Nissanka Tops the Men's Honours

Pathum Nissanka, who has established himself as one of Sri Lanka's most reliable and technically gifted batters in recent times, claimed top recognition on the men's side. The right-handed opener has been a consistent performer across formats, and his achievements throughout the award period were deemed worthy of the highest individual honour at the ceremony.

Chamari Continues to Inspire

On the women's side, Chamari Athapaththu once again proved why she is considered one of the most influential cricketers Sri Lanka has ever produced. The prolific batter and leader has been instrumental in raising the profile of women's cricket in Sri Lanka, and her recognition at the awards reflects her continued dominance at the international level.

Celebrating Sri Lankan Cricket's Growth

The Sri Lanka Cricket Awards serve as an important platform to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and excellence displayed by players throughout the cricketing calendar. As Sri Lanka continues to invest in both its men's and women's programmes, occasions such as these play a vital role in motivating the next generation of cricketers across the island.

The glittering ceremony was a timely reminder of the talent Sri Lanka possesses, with Nissanka and Chamari standing tall as the faces of the nation's cricketing ambitions heading into another exciting year of international competition.

Related Video