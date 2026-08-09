Sri Lankan Embassy Completes Legal Process for Three Nationals Rescued from Ethiopian Traffickers

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Addis Ababa has confirmed that all judicial and consular procedures have been successfully concluded for the three Sri Lankan citizens who were rescued from human traffickers operating in Ethiopia.

In an official statement, the Embassy said it worked in close coordination with Ethiopian authorities throughout the legal process, ensuring that the necessary formalities were carried out to facilitate the safe resolution of the case.

A Collaborative Effort with Ethiopian Authorities

The Embassy's swift engagement with local law enforcement and judicial bodies in Ethiopia was instrumental in bringing the legal proceedings to a close. Officials worked to ensure the rights and welfare of the rescued Sri Lankans were protected at every stage of the process.

Human trafficking remains a serious concern for Sri Lankan nationals travelling or working abroad, and this case highlights the risks faced by citizens who may fall victim to criminal networks operating across international borders.

Consular Support for Victims

The completion of consular formalities marks a significant step toward the eventual repatriation and rehabilitation of the three individuals. The Embassy has been providing ongoing assistance to the rescued nationals since they were first identified by authorities.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has previously urged citizens to exercise caution when accepting overseas employment offers, particularly those arranged through unverified agents or informal channels, which are commonly used as recruitment tools by trafficking networks.

Further details regarding the identities of the victims and the circumstances of their rescue have not been publicly disclosed, in keeping with standard procedures to protect the privacy and safety of trafficking survivors.