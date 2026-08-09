Parliamentary Select Committee Names Expert Panel to Scrutinise Electoral Reform Proposals

A Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) established to review Sri Lanka's election-related legislation has taken a significant step forward by appointing a dedicated expert panel to examine a series of reform proposals submitted by various individuals and organisations.

Panel Tasked With Wide-Ranging Review

The newly appointed expert panel will be responsible for evaluating 31 separate proposals on electoral reforms that have been put forward by members of the public as well as civic and political organisations. In addition to these submissions, the panel will also consider recommendations made by previous parliamentary committees that have examined the subject of electoral reform.

The appointment marks a notable development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to modernise and strengthen its electoral framework, a topic that has generated considerable debate among politicians, legal experts, and civil society groups across the country.

A Step Toward Comprehensive Electoral Reform

The Parliamentary Select Committee's decision to bring in a dedicated panel of experts signals a more structured and technical approach to assessing the wide range of proposals on the table. By drawing on specialist knowledge, the committee aims to ensure that any recommended changes to election laws are grounded in thorough analysis and best practice.

Electoral reform has long been a pressing concern in Sri Lanka, with calls for changes to the existing system coming from multiple quarters. Issues such as the preferential voting system, campaign financing, and electoral boundary delimitation have featured prominently in national conversations about how the country's democratic processes can be made more transparent, fair, and representative.

The work of the expert panel is expected to provide the Parliamentary Select Committee with a solid foundation upon which to base its final recommendations to Parliament.