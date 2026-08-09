Sri Lanka CERT Issues Urgent Warning Over Growing Social Media Extortion Threat

Cybersecurity Authority Alerts Public to Rising Online Blackmail Schemes

Sri Lanka's Computer Emergency Readiness Team, commonly known as Sri Lanka CERT, has issued a public warning urging citizens to remain vigilant against a rising wave of extortion scams being carried out through social media platforms.

The cybersecurity authority has flagged a concerning trend in which criminals are exploiting social media channels to manipulate, threaten, and financially extort unsuspecting victims across the country.

How the Scams Typically Unfold

According to Sri Lanka CERT, these schemes often follow a calculated pattern designed to trap victims before they are aware of the danger. Common tactics used by perpetrators include:

Initiating contact through fake or impersonated social media profiles to build trust with the target

Engaging victims in intimate or sensitive conversations and, in some cases, obtaining compromising photos or videos

Using the obtained material as leverage to demand money, threatening to expose the content to the victim's contacts or the wider public if payment is not made

Public Urged to Exercise Caution Online

Sri Lanka CERT has strongly advised members of the public to exercise extreme caution when interacting with unknown individuals on social media and to avoid sharing personal or sensitive content with anyone they have not verified in person.

Citizens are encouraged to report any incidents of online extortion to the relevant authorities without delay, as prompt action can prevent further harm.

The authority also reminded the public that falling victim to such a scam is not a matter of shame, and that reporting the crime is the most effective step a victim can take to protect themselves and others.

A Broader Regional and Global Problem

Social media extortion, sometimes referred to as "sextortion," has become an increasingly widespread problem not only in Sri Lanka but across the Asia-Pacific region and globally. Cybercriminals often operate from organised networks, making cross-border investigations complex.

Sri Lanka CERT continues to monitor cyber threats affecting the country and works in coordination with law enforcement agencies to combat digital crime. Members of the public who encounter suspicious activity online are urged to contact Sri Lanka CERT or the Sri Lanka Police Cybercrime Division for assistance.

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