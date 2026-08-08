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SSP Shani Abeysekara Elevated to Deputy Inspector General of Police

08 Aug 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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SSP Shani Abeysekara Elevated to Deputy Inspector General of Police

Senior Superintendent of Police Shani Abeysekara has been officially promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), marking a significant milestone in his law enforcement career.

The promotion elevates Abeysekara to one of the senior tiers of the Sri Lanka Police hierarchy, recognising his service within the force.

Shani Abeysekara is a well-known figure in Sri Lanka's policing landscape, having been a prominent and at times controversial officer whose career has attracted considerable public and media attention over the years.

The official conferment of the DIG rank places him among the higher echelons of command within the Sri Lanka Police Service, a position that carries broad administrative and operational responsibilities.

Further details regarding his portfolio and area of assignment in the new capacity are yet to be officially announced by police authorities.

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S
Sanduni Jayawardena 08 Aug 2026

Goverment promoting him now for political reasons only. Dont trust this.

H
Hashini Madushani 08 Aug 2026

Finally some justice. This man fought against corruption and suffered for it.

I
Ishara Gunawardena 08 Aug 2026

True but took so long no. Should have happened years ago.

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