Police Accused of Threatening Pradeshiya Sabha Chief Following Thaiyiddy Court Decision

Tensions have flared in the Valikamam North area of the Northern Province after the chairman of the local Pradeshiya Sabha alleged that Sri Lankan police officers threatened him in the wake of a court ruling related to the Thaiyiddy area.

Chairman Raises Alarm Over Police Conduct

The Valikamam North Pradeshiya Sabha chairman has come forward with serious allegations against members of the Sri Lankan Police, claiming he was subjected to threats following a court verdict concerning land or matters in the Thaiyiddy jurisdiction. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Tamil community leaders and civil society representatives in the region.

The chairman's accusations point to what many in the Northern Province describe as a troubling pattern of intimidation directed at elected Tamil officials who seek legal remedies through the courts.

Community Concerns Over Rule of Law

Local residents and community representatives have expressed deep concern over the alleged behaviour, arguing that threats against an elected public official following a legitimate court ruling represent a serious undermining of democratic norms and judicial authority.

The alleged threats were made after the delivery of the Thaiyiddy court ruling

The Valikamam North Pradeshiya Sabha chairman is an elected local government representative

The incident has been condemned by Tamil political and community figures in the North

Calls for Accountability

Political representatives from the Northern Province have called on authorities to launch an immediate and transparent investigation into the conduct of the police officers involved. They have urged the Inspector General of Police and relevant oversight bodies to take the allegations seriously and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Elected officials must be able to pursue justice through lawful means without fear of intimidation or reprisal from state actors.

The incident adds to longstanding grievances held by Tamil communities in the North regarding the conduct of security forces in the region, and is likely to intensify scrutiny of police accountability mechanisms in Sri Lanka's Northern Province.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to follow developments in this matter as further information becomes available.