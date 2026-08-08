President Dissanayake Orders New Joint Mechanism to Tackle Prison Security and Inmate Welfare

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has issued a directive to establish a dedicated joint mechanism aimed at comprehensively addressing prison security, the welfare of inmates, and emergency preparedness within Sri Lanka's correctional facilities.

The move signals a renewed focus by the current administration on reforming the country's prison system, which has long faced criticism over overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and lapses in security management.

A Coordinated Approach to Prison Reform

The proposed joint mechanism is expected to bring together relevant state authorities and institutions to collaborate on systemic improvements across the prison network. By establishing a unified body, the President's office aims to ensure that security concerns and humanitarian standards within prisons are addressed in a structured and coordinated manner rather than in isolation.

Sri Lanka's prison system has historically struggled with a range of challenges, including:

Severe overcrowding in detention facilities

Insufficient resources for inmate rehabilitation

Security vulnerabilities that have occasionally led to unrest

Limited emergency response protocols within correctional institutions

Welfare and Security as Twin Priorities

President Dissanayake's directive reflects an understanding that security and inmate welfare are not competing concerns, but rather interconnected priorities. Experts in criminal justice have long argued that poor living conditions and lack of rehabilitation programmes contribute directly to disciplinary breakdowns and security incidents inside prisons.

The establishment of a joint mechanism represents a step toward treating prison reform as a whole-of-government responsibility rather than leaving it solely to the Department of Prisons.

The initiative is also seen as part of the broader governance agenda of the National People's Power administration, which has pledged institutional reforms across multiple public sectors since coming to power.

Next Steps

Further details regarding the composition of the joint mechanism, its mandate, and the timeline for implementation are yet to be formally announced. Observers will be watching closely to see whether the directive translates into concrete and measurable improvements in the conditions faced by the thousands of individuals currently held in Sri Lanka's prisons.

The President's instruction has been welcomed by civil society groups who have repeatedly called on successive governments to treat prison reform as a matter of urgent national importance.

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